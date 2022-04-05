Man accused of murdering Garfield Heights woman found incompetent to stand trial at this time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering a Garfield Heights woman inside her home last summer has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

David Lykes was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the murder of Daytona Thomas.

Lykes has now been court ordered to receive in-patient care at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare (NBH).

David Lykes is accused of murdering Daytona Thomas in Garfield Heights. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Thomas, 45, was shot and killed inside her Garfield Heights home on Aug. 26, 2021.

Garfield Heights police said they responded to Thomas’s home in the 13000 block of South Parkway Drive around 2 p.m.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

