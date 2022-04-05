2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man confesses to 2 home burglaries in Lake County, deputies say

Ray Gibson (Source: Lake County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man is under arrest for burglaries at two homes in Perry Township, Lake County Sheriff Lt. Larry Harpster said.

Lt. Harpster said Ray Gibson confessed to entering a home on North Ridge Road in Perry Township on March 30 and stealing alcoholic beverages from the refrigerator.

The residents told deputies they did not hear Gibson enter the home and reported the break-in the next morning.

On April 1 at 3:16 a.m., residents at a home on Webb Road in Perry Township heard their front door being opened and found a man later identified as Gibson in their home, Lt. Harpster said.

Gibson ran out of the home, but was quickly arrested by deputies while walking in the area, said Lt. Harpster.

He allegedly claimed he entered the home Webb Road home because he “needed a place to stay.”

Gibson, who allegedly confessed to both burglaries, is now locked up in the Lake County Jail.

