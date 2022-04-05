2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By David Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) – A man is facing felony charges for masturbating on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix on Saturday, according to the FBI.

According to investigators, shortly after takeoff, the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him. He then touched himself four separate times during the flight.

When the man finally fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him got up and told the flight crew about what happened, federal documents say.

The FBI says when the flight landed in Phoenix, the man was interviewed by federal agents and admitted to what happened, but he said he “didn’t think what he was doing made the woman next to him uncomfortable.”

The man faces felony charges for violating obscenity laws. He faces up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east