Man serving time in New Mexico for 2 murders, guilty of murdering Akron bank vice president

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murdering the vice president of an Akron bank in Feb. 2011.

According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, Muziwokuthula Madonda pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated murder for killing Jaclyn Hilder.

Muziwokuthula Madonda ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Walsh said Madonda knew Hilder’s boyfriend and thought she would have a large sum of money at her home.

Madonda was then going to use that money to fund his trip to Montgomery County to kill and steal the identity of another man he knew from college, said Walsh.

Madonda was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 33 years for the murder of Hilder.

Walsh added while Madonda was on the run from the Akron death, he killed two people in New Mexico.

Madonda was already convicted of those crimes and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The Summit County sentence will run consecutive to his New Mexico sentence, said Walsh.

“”We are all relieved that this criminal will never be on the streets again. After waiting for eleven long years, I hope Jacyln’s family now has some closure and can begin to heal, knowing this man will not hurt anyone else,” said Walsh.

