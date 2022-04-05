Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon for a 12-year-old girl last seen early Monday morning in North Royalton was canceled after the girl was found safe by authorities late Tuesday evening at a home in Cleveland.

North Royalton police said the suspect, Micey Stiver, 23, the victim’s stepbrother and boyfriend, was taken into custody at the same Cleveland home.

According to North Royalton police, the girl left with Stiver from the area of State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

North Royalton police told 19 News when the stepmother woke up Monday morning, she discovered the 12-year-old was not inside her apartment and reported her missing.

An Amber Alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when authorities confirmed Stiver is known to carry a gun, thus meeting the second requirement for issuing the alert.

North Royalton police and Cleveland police found Stiver and the 12-year-old around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was evaluated by medical professionals, said police.

The vehicle Stiver was driving was towed and police added the vehicle was reported stolen, because it belongs to a relative.

