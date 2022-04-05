2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: 60s return on Wednesday; scattered storms in the afternoon

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few spotty showers are possible tonight, mainly before 1:00 AM.

Temperatures will be above-normal tonight.

We’re forecasting overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next big weather maker will arrive tomorrow.

Most of the day will be quite nice, but scattered showers and storms will move in from the west by mid-to-late afternoon.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

The storms will come to an end by midnight.

Thursday will be a fairly quiet day, but a few hit or miss rain showers may occur.

If you’re looking to get outside and get some fresh air on Thursday, there will be many dry breaks.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

High temperatures will continue to decrease by about 10 degrees as we round out the work week.

We’re only going to be in the 40s on Friday, and there will be rain throughout the area during the day.

Unfortunately, the weekend will also start on a wet note.

Expect scattered rain showers to mix with snow.

Temperatures will only climb into the low 40s.

Next week will bring us a significant warm up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures trend colder into weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures trend colder into weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Soggy pattern continues, cooler air moves in for weekend