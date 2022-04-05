Northeast Ohio weather: 60s return on Wednesday; scattered storms in the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few spotty showers are possible tonight, mainly before 1:00 AM.

Temperatures will be above-normal tonight.

We’re forecasting overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next big weather maker will arrive tomorrow.

Most of the day will be quite nice, but scattered showers and storms will move in from the west by mid-to-late afternoon.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

The storms will come to an end by midnight.

Thursday will be a fairly quiet day, but a few hit or miss rain showers may occur.

If you’re looking to get outside and get some fresh air on Thursday, there will be many dry breaks.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

High temperatures will continue to decrease by about 10 degrees as we round out the work week.

We’re only going to be in the 40s on Friday, and there will be rain throughout the area during the day.

Unfortunately, the weekend will also start on a wet note.

Expect scattered rain showers to mix with snow.

Temperatures will only climb into the low 40s.

Next week will bring us a significant warm up.

