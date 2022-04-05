ODOT explains hours long morning backup on the Jennings Freeway southbound

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No doubt about it, rush hour traffic can be brutal.

Tuesday morning drivers were nearly stopped in their tracks on the Jennings Freeway southbound toward I-480 eastbound.

This all happening during rush hour traffic when ODOT crews went two hours past their cut off on the project they were working on.

“The decision was made at the last minute to add some additional reflective roadway markings and so we decided to go ahead and put those markings on the road in the interest of safety since we had the road closed,” Brent Kovacs with ODOT said. “It’s the opportune time to do those types of repairs and additions.”

Drivers were told this work would be finished by 5am.

When the backup started around 6am, 19 News reached out to ODOT. They seemed unaware of the issue until after it had cleared.

Kovacs said a crash on I-480 could have also been a factor.

“By the time I learned about this it was already over past 7 o’clock and the road opened,” Kovacs said.

The lack of communication is what caused a lot of frustration, too. Kovacs said the work is now complete, so it shouldn’t be a problem for drivers.

“It was just a tough morning commute. The good news is tomorrow will be back to normal and we won’t have to deal with it again,” Kovacs said.

