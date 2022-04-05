2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ODOT explains hours long morning backup on the Jennings Freeway southbound

ODOT said the backup was likely caused by additional work and an accident on I-480
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No doubt about it, rush hour traffic can be brutal.

Tuesday morning drivers were nearly stopped in their tracks on the Jennings Freeway southbound toward I-480 eastbound.

This all happening during rush hour traffic when ODOT crews went two hours past their cut off on the project they were working on.

“The decision was made at the last minute to add some additional reflective roadway markings and so we decided to go ahead and put those markings on the road in the interest of safety since we had the road closed,” Brent Kovacs with ODOT said. “It’s the opportune time to do those types of repairs and additions.”

Drivers were told this work would be finished by 5am.

When the backup started around 6am, 19 News reached out to ODOT. They seemed unaware of the issue until after it had cleared.

Kovacs said a crash on I-480 could have also been a factor.

“By the time I learned about this it was already over past 7 o’clock and the road opened,” Kovacs said.

The lack of communication is what caused a lot of frustration, too. Kovacs said the work is now complete, so it shouldn’t be a problem for drivers.

“It was just a tough morning commute. The good news is tomorrow will be back to normal and we won’t have to deal with it again,” Kovacs said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Wrong-way driver leads to crash on I-90.
Wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-90 in Euclid
19 News
3 adults seriously injured during overnight crash, Cleveland EMS says
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan,...
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan, sheriff’s office says
Temporary concrete barrier in Public Square
Bibb administration seeks to remove concrete barriers from Public Square in downtown Cleveland