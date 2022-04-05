Community members voice opposition to potential sites, investment for new Cuyahoga County jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Justice Center Project Executive Steering Committee met on Tuesday morning to discuss plans for a new Cuyahoga County jail facility.

Before breaking for a closed-door executive session, community members were given the opportunity to speak on why they feel Cuyahoga County should not invest approximately $500 million into a new jail.

The committee previously narrowed down potential sites for a new jail center to two locations; both are located outside of the downtown Cleveland area.

One site under consideration for acquisition would be in the Slavic Village neighborhood, while the other would be located on Transport Road.

The committee delayed the vote citing the need for more discussion on the topic. A new date is forthcoming.

