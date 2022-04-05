2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio photographer who had over 220,000 child porn files sentenced to 18 years in prison

FILE - Prison Bars of Jail Cell
FILE - Prison Bars of Jail Cell(VCU Capital News Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man with a history of past sex crimes convictions to nearly two decades in prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said Henry Douglas Hitchcock was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The 61-year-old photographer from Covington, Ohio, possessed more than 220,000 images and videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

The files, which he collected over a 20-year span, included images of young and pre-pubescent children that were photoshopped to appear sexually explicit.

“Hitchcock has repeatedly demonstrated that nothing short of this significant term of incarceration will stop him from continuing to sexually exploit children,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Hitchcock was previously convicted of separate child exploitation crimes in 1998 and 2002, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

After his prison term, Hitchcock must serve 15 years of supervised released.

