Robbery suspect assaults 2 Summit County Sheriff deputies, officials say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected of stealing money from an Akron bar, assaulted two Summit County Sheriff deputies during his arrest, said Troy Gawlak, Director of Communications for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Gawlak, Sean Flanagan, 35, of Akron, stole an undisclosed amount of money from Johnny J’s Pub & Grille in the 3000 block of Manchester Road in Akron on April 2.

Sean Flanagan ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

While fleeing the bar, Gawlak said Flanagan also assaulted an employee and a customer.

Several hours later, deputies tracked Flanagan down at a home on Pelton Avenue in Akron and the deputies were assaulted at the home, said Gawlak.

Flanagan is now charged with robbery and two counts of an assault on an officer.

