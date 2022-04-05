Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

The attorney general’s office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom’s emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

“Today’s settlement should serve as a warning to grocers and other sellers of essential supplies, follow state price gouging laws or you will pay the price and be held to account,” Bonta said.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

