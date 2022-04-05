2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County domestic violence suspect tries to run over 2 deputies, officials say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A warrant has been issued for a domestic violence suspect who tried to run over two Summit County Sheriff deputies in the road with his vehicle, said Troy Gawlak, Director of Communications for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Gawlak said deputies responded to a home on W. Glenridge in Green on April 2 for a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, Christopher Hoover, 39, fled in his vehicle, said Gawlak.

Christopher Hoover
Christopher Hoover((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Deputies started to chase him, but then stopped for safety reasons, said Gawlak.

While deputies were still at the home, Gawlak said Hoover returned and tried to strike the two deputies.

Deputies were able to jump to safety and Hoover once again fled the scene, said Gawlak.

Hoover now has warrants for his arrest for domestic violence, two counts of attempted felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with an order or gisngal of an officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

