2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Troopers release dashcam of chase involving 3 suspects accused in murder of Bluffton police officer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers released dashcam video Tuesday from the March 31 high speed chase involving the suspects accused in the murder of a Bluffton police officer.

Authorities said Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis died after being hit by the suspect’s vehicle on I-75 in Hancock County around 2:30 a.m. on March 31.

Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis was killed March 31 in a high speed chase,...
Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis was killed March 31 in a high speed chase, according to authorities.(Source: blufftonicon.com)

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bruce Neihiser said Officer Francis was setting up stop sticks because there was an ongoing high-speed chase involving the suspect’s vehicle.

After the crash, authorities said the three suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspects then allegedly stole a Toyota Prius from a home in Hancock County. One suspect was arrested near the home where the Prius was stolen, according to authorities.

Several hours later, a trooper spotted the stolen Prius on I-71 in Medina County and began a pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle was then chased through multiple counties, and at times, authorities said speeds reached over 100 MPH.

According to authorities, the chase ended around 8:15 a.m. March 31 in Eaton Township, Lorain County.

A second suspect was quickly taken into custody at the scene and the third suspect was arrested around 12:50 p.m. March 31, troopers said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday released the names of the suspects accused in the...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday released the names of the suspects accused in the high-speed chase that killed a Bluffton, Ohio police officer in the line of duty Thursday morning.(Source: Mugshots for Emin Johnson, Zachary Love provided by Hancock County Justice Center; Dante Tate mugshot from Medina County Jail)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the suspects as Emin Johnson, Zachary Love and Dante Tate.

Johnson, 20, and Love, 21, are incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center, while Tate, 19, is behind bars at the Medina County Jail.

Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Family, Bluffton community mourn loss of officer killed in line of duty

Officer Francis spent 19 years in law enforcement, the last nine with the Bluffton Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes inside car nowhere to be found
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes that were inside nowhere to be found
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bag in Cuyahoga County stores
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County stores