Troopers release dashcam of chase involving 3 suspects accused in murder of Bluffton police officer

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers released dashcam video Tuesday from the March 31 high speed chase involving the suspects accused in the murder of a Bluffton police officer.

Authorities said Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis died after being hit by the suspect’s vehicle on I-75 in Hancock County around 2:30 a.m. on March 31.

Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis was killed March 31 in a high speed chase, according to authorities. (Source: blufftonicon.com)

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bruce Neihiser said Officer Francis was setting up stop sticks because there was an ongoing high-speed chase involving the suspect’s vehicle.

After the crash, authorities said the three suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspects then allegedly stole a Toyota Prius from a home in Hancock County. One suspect was arrested near the home where the Prius was stolen, according to authorities.

Several hours later, a trooper spotted the stolen Prius on I-71 in Medina County and began a pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle was then chased through multiple counties, and at times, authorities said speeds reached over 100 MPH.

According to authorities, the chase ended around 8:15 a.m. March 31 in Eaton Township, Lorain County.

A second suspect was quickly taken into custody at the scene and the third suspect was arrested around 12:50 p.m. March 31, troopers said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday released the names of the suspects accused in the high-speed chase that killed a Bluffton, Ohio police officer in the line of duty Thursday morning. (Source: Mugshots for Emin Johnson, Zachary Love provided by Hancock County Justice Center; Dante Tate mugshot from Medina County Jail)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the suspects as Emin Johnson, Zachary Love and Dante Tate.

Johnson, 20, and Love, 21, are incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center, while Tate, 19, is behind bars at the Medina County Jail.

Officer Francis spent 19 years in law enforcement, the last nine with the Bluffton Police Department.

