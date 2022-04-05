Woman charged after crashing car into North Canton golf course pond

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old woman has been charged after she drove her car into a pond at Arrowhead Golf Course in North Canton on April 1.

Vanessa J. Malinowski was charged with Failure to Control and Reckless Operation on Private Property both misdemeanors.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a contributing factor, according to police.

North Canton police said at around 1:30 Friday morning they started getting calls from neighbors on Lorena St. SW about a woman knocking on doors asking for help.

Malinowski from Stark County told police she was unsure of how the crash happened. She told police she swam away from the 2015 Chrysler and asked residents near the course for help but the street she ran to was at least a half a mile away from the golf course and she would’ve passed other houses on the way.

Officers found the car by pinging the woman’s phone.

The car was found, fully submerged, at 4 a.m. with the help of the North Canton Fire Department.

The South Summit County Dive Team searched the pond for any others that may have been in the car during the crash.

They also used a drone and sonar equipment during the search, but no one else was found, according to Sgt. Matthew Buzzard.

