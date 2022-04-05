2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman charged after crashing car into North Canton golf course pond

A car crashes into a small pond at the Arrowhead Golf Course on April 1 in North Canton.
A car crashes into a small pond at the Arrowhead Golf Course on April 1 in North Canton.(Credit: North Canton Police Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old woman has been charged after she drove her car into a pond at Arrowhead Golf Course in North Canton on April 1.

Vanessa J. Malinowski was charged with Failure to Control and Reckless Operation on Private Property both misdemeanors.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a contributing factor, according to police.

North Canton police said at around 1:30 Friday morning they started getting calls from neighbors on Lorena St. SW about a woman knocking on doors asking for help.

Malinowski from Stark County told police she was unsure of how the crash happened. She told police she swam away from the 2015 Chrysler and asked residents near the course for help but the street she ran to was at least a half a mile away from the golf course and she would’ve passed other houses on the way.

Officers found the car by pinging the woman’s phone.

The car was found, fully submerged, at 4 a.m. with the help of the North Canton Fire Department.

The South Summit County Dive Team searched the pond for any others that may have been in the car during the crash.

They also used a drone and sonar equipment during the search, but no one else was found, according to Sgt. Matthew Buzzard.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes stretch of Medina County roadway
19 News
Chick-fil-A customers camp out overnight to be 1st in line at new Crocker Park location
A new race series is coming to Cleveland starting in April to encourage people to exercise and...
Cleveland Metroparks launches new race series presented by CrossCountry Mortgage
Truck crash in Medina County
Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes stretch of Medina County roadway
2 people involved in crash near Cleveland Zoo in critical condition
2 critically injured in crash involving RTA bus near Cleveland Metroparks Zoo