Woman thought to have been kidnapped from Cleveland RTA station found safe after assault

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who witnesses claimed was kidnapped from a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority station was found safe, investigators announced early Tuesday morning.

Officials initially said the woman was abducted from the West Boulevard-Cudell RTA station on Sunday, but Cleveland Police and RTA sources who watched the surveillance video told 19 News that she was assaulted and willingly got into a car with two men before she exited a short time later.

The two men suspected of assaulting the woman have since been arrested.

Police said David McCord was in possession of a loaded handgun when he was arrested. He also had a bag containing methamphetamine, crack-cocaine, and Xanax.

Sean Simpkins, who investigators said assaulted the victim and pushed her into the car, was arrested with a 10-inch machete, cocaine, and heroin.

This is a developing story. 19 News has reached out to the GCRTA for additional information.

