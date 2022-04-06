2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California

The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician. (KCAL, KCBS, ANDY TORRES, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON CO., Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A shocking incident was caught on camera in California: A man says he was playing his drums along one of the trails in Canyon County when an ax-wielding man came out of nowhere.

In an instant, Andy Torres’ Saturday morning jam session turned violent.

The man struck the drumkit several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician.

“He just came up swinging already,” Torres said. “He didn’t announce himself or say get out of the way. Or, ‘Are you making the noise?’ No, he knew what he was going to do. I happened to just get out of the way.”

Torres says after the man nearly destroyed the drumkit, he threatened him again.

“It took everything in me not to want to launch at the guy, but I knew I couldn’t do that,” he said.

The attack was recorded on his GoPro camera.

It’s not shown in the video, but Torres says the man also pulled a gun on him.

As soon as he announced that he recorded the entire violent outburst on video, the man appears to change his attitude.

He turned and left, but not before Torres caught images of the man’s car and license plate.

Speaking at Todd Longshore Park near the scene of the attack, he says since the incident he’s been struggling emotionally.

“I get stuck thinking about that, and I have to pull myself out of it,” Torres said. “I know I will move ahead, because look I’m still here.”

Torres said he has been learning the drums for a while. He comes to the park at sunrise and sunset to play while wearing a mask as part of his persona.

Before the ax attack, no one had complained about the noise. He says this will not ruin his love for music, and he will find a way to fix the drums.

“It’s not destroyed. They’ll have to do better than that,” he said.

Torres says he’s filed a police report and turned over the video. He shared it in hopes someone turns the man in, since it’s a place a lot of parents bring their kids.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Zachary Paulison, 22, is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed...
Man drives over 100 mph while drunk, killing 2 women, unborn child, police say
A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support