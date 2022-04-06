2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chick-Fil-A to open new store at Crocker Park

Stark Enterprises announced the opening of its new Chick-Fil-A location at Crocker Park April 6.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark Enterprises announced the opening of a new Chick-Fil-A location at Crocker Park April 6.

The new store in the franchise, located at 30115 Detroit Rd., Westlake, will be open for business on April 7.

Lidia Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing of Stark Enterprises, shared the company’s excitement in bringing the restaurant to the area.

“We’re very excited to now offer one of the most popular fast-food dining options in the country right here at Crocker Park,” Richani said. “Not only is their food great, but they have a proven track record of bringing in new jobs, offering growth opportunities to their staff, and giving back to the local community. It’s a great match and we look forward to a lot of success together.”

The new location will bring 150 jobs, both full- and part-time, to the area, according to the news release.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

