Cleveland Browns’ Demetric Felton visits troops and families at Alaska military bases on USO tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ running back Demetric Felton will represent the organization while on the NFL- United Service Organization (USO) joint tour to visit troops and families at military bases in Alaska.

Felton, the Browns’ sixth-round draft pick from UCLA in the 2021 draft, joins Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore II and Denver Broncos’ fullback/tight end Andrew Beck on the tour, the NFL said in a tweet on April 5.

As part of the NFL @the_USO tour, @Colts CB Kenny Moore II, @Browns RB Demetric Felton Jr. and @Broncos FB/TE Andrew Beck touched down in Alaska to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases. 🙌 #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/kWJRcRgqXG — NFL (@NFL) April 5, 2022

The tour will resume the league’s annual trips for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

This year’s tour will have the players visit an Army base, Air Force base, and Space force station, the NFL said in a press release.

While Felton will join Moore II and Beck in experiencing a day in the life of a service member at each base, the players will also be able to spend time with service members and their respective families during the week.

Felton, who accumulated 24 rushing yards and 181 receiving yards with two receiving touchdowns in his rookie campaign with the Browns, said that he is “honored” to be a part of his first NFL-USO tour in his career.

“My excitement for this trip to Alaska is at an all-time high to show my appreciation for our servicemen and servicewomen,” Felton said. “My father served multiple stints in the military and we moved around the country from time to time, so to use my love of football and support those who make significant sacrifices and make our lives much easier will be life-changing.”

The NFL and USO have been partners for the last 50 years, with the league using its resources to connect individuals in active service to their families.

USO is a part of the NFL’s year-round Salute to Service effort, aimed to connect service members to their families.

The Cleveland Browns are set to begin its offseason program April 19.

