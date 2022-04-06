Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by last-place Orlando Magic 120-115

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers laid an egg in one of the season’s biggest games, dropping a 120-115 decision to the lowly Orlando Magic Tuesday.

“There were too many times we didn’t show the fight we needed to show,” said Cavs head coach J.B Bickerstaff. “It’s extremely disappointing. We keep hoping to flip a switch, but every time we try to flip a switch, it bites us in the butt.”

Despite the loss, Cleveland remains seventh in the East with two games remaining: Friday at Brooklyn and Sunday vs. Milwaukee.

Cavs are out of gas. It was still a wildly successful season. But they’re out of gas. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) April 6, 2022

Mo Bamba paced Orlando, the worst team in the Eastern Conference, with 21 points and 5 blocked shots.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 20, including a huge putback with 28.5 seconds left, putting Orlando up 117-112.

Mo Wagner gave the Magic a big boost with 15 points off the bench.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with a game-high 27 points (18 in the 2nd half) and 10 assists.

Lauri Markkanen tallied 25 points, hitting 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Orlando’s bench outscored Cleveland’s 66-37.

Cleveland led 61-59 at the break thanks to a late 7-0 run and 17 first-half points by Lauri Markkanen.

Orlando took at 91-86 lead after three quarters.

The seven and eight seeds in each conference meet in the play-in tournament next Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Cavs once again played without injured big men Jarrett Allen (finger) and Evan Mobley (ankle), but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game that Mobley would practice Thursday.

