Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber: ‘There is an excitement, a buzz’ for Opening Day

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber will make his 3rd straight Opening Day start Thursday but said the excitement of a new season never gets old.

“I have a job to do,” Bieber said Wednesday. “It’s a nice nod (to be the opening day pitcher), but ultimately we have a pen full of incredible arms that are going to go out there and pitch every day and try to put together a heckuva 162-game season. Opening day is no different than the 75th game of the season in terms of the importance of coming home with a victory.”

Bieber will be limited to about 60 pitches due to a shortened spring training.

He and the Guardians face Kansas City at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

