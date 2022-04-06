Cleveland Guardians release Opening Day details
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians play their home opener against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. on April 15.
On Wednesday, the Guardians released a list of the festivities planned for the day.
- Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will throw at the first pitch
- Larry Doby’s son, Larry Doby Jr., will catch the Ceremonial First Pitch. Doby was the first Black player in the American League.
- The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Brianne Bryant, also known as Lady Bri
- Members of all six military branches will create a joint color presentation
- The 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing will perform a flyover
- The Guardians Block Party in Gateway Plaza begins at 5:30 p.m.
According to the Guardians, there are still 2,500 Home Opener tickets available for purchase.
Click here to purchase your ticket.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.