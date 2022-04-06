Cleveland Guardians release Opening Day details

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians play their home opener against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. on April 15.

On Wednesday, the Guardians released a list of the festivities planned for the day.

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will throw at the first pitch

Larry Doby’s son, Larry Doby Jr., will catch the Ceremonial First Pitch. Doby was the first Black player in the American League.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Brianne Bryant, also known as Lady Bri

Members of all six military branches will create a joint color presentation

The 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing will perform a flyover

The Guardians Block Party in Gateway Plaza begins at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Guardians, there are still 2,500 Home Opener tickets available for purchase.

