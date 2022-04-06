2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians release Opening Day details

(Downtown Cleveland)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians play their home opener against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. on April 15.

On Wednesday, the Guardians released a list of the festivities planned for the day.

  • Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will throw at the first pitch
  • Larry Doby’s son, Larry Doby Jr., will catch the Ceremonial First Pitch. Doby was the first Black player in the American League.
  • The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Brianne Bryant, also known as Lady Bri
  • Members of all six military branches will create a joint color presentation
  • The 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing will perform a flyover
  • The Guardians Block Party in Gateway Plaza begins at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Guardians, there are still 2,500 Home Opener tickets available for purchase.

Click here to purchase your ticket.

