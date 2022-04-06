Cleveland Guardians reportedly sign Jose Ramirez to multi-year extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year extension.

The new extension, which is the Guardians’ biggest move of the offseason, is worth $124 million, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2022

In nine seasons with Cleveland, Ramirez has hit for a .278 batting average with 163 home runs.

Following a lockout delay, the Guardians open the regular season on the road against Kansas City on April 7.

