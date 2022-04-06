2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians reportedly sign Jose Ramirez to multi-year extension

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, follows through on this swing as San Diego Padres...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, follows through on this swing as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, looks on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year extension.

The new extension, which is the Guardians’ biggest move of the offseason, is worth $124 million, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan.

In nine seasons with Cleveland, Ramirez has hit for a .278 batting average with 163 home runs.

Following a lockout delay, the Guardians open the regular season on the road against Kansas City on April 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a spring...
Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber: ‘There is an excitement, a buzz’ for Opening Day
Where to eat at Progressive Field
Best places to get food at Progressive Field
Jose Ramirez rumors keep swirling with teams wanting Cleveland Guardians 3B