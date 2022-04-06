Cleveland Guardians reportedly sign Jose Ramirez to multi-year extension
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year extension.
The new extension, which is the Guardians’ biggest move of the offseason, is worth $124 million, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan.
In nine seasons with Cleveland, Ramirez has hit for a .278 batting average with 163 home runs.
Following a lockout delay, the Guardians open the regular season on the road against Kansas City on April 7.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.