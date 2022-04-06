Cleveland mayor motions to expunge more than 4,000 marijuana convictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other city officials filed a motion at the Justice Center on Wednesday to expunge 4,077 records of marijuana convictions.

The motion would expunge records dating back to 2017 for minor-level misdemeanor marijuana possession cases.

“There are immediate steps we can take right now in Cleveland to clear the names of over 4,000 residents who deserve a fresh start,” Mayor Bibb said. “This is just one way we can make progress on criminal justice reform to balance the scales and remove barriers to employment and re-entry.”

The Cleveland City Council approved legislation in 2020 to lessen the penalties for low-level marijuana possession cases.

Per the ordinance, fines or prison time could not be imposed as a punishment. It also ensured that misdemeanor convictions would not appear on an individual’s criminal record.

The city’s prosecutor’s office identified 455 individuals who were mistakenly charged since the council passed the ordinance.

“Today, we are moving forward with a motion to expunge all cases of minor misdemeanor marijuana possession to honor the city’s legislation and eliminate criminal consequences,” Chief Prosecutor Aqueelah Jordan said.

