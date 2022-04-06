Cleveland’s Terminal Tower Observational Deck to re-open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Square announced on social media that the Terminal Tower Observational Deck will be re-opening April 9.

A little birdie told us the Terminal Tower Observation Deck is re-opening! 🐦 Tours of Cleveland, LLC #InTheSquare... Posted by Cleveland Public Square on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Terminal Tower, which also serves as an 11-floor apartment complex, is known as one of Cleveland’s most iconic landmarks.

The tower is lit up every night in different colors in recognition of different social and cultural causes.

Recently, the tower has been lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine.

BLUE-YELLOW | we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and all those seeking peace amidst the violence wrought by war.



📷@MikeACollier pic.twitter.com/psZ0Lpvovu — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) February 26, 2022

Scott O’Con, the owner of Tours of Cleveland, LLC, said he was “absolutely excited” that the observation deck, located on the 42nd floor of the building, was reopening.

“It’s one more thing that people can do,” O’Con, 50, from Cleveland, said. “The views are amazing.”

Self-guided tours of the observation deck start at $5 with social distancing practices recommended and a 15-minute time limit per tour.

Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.