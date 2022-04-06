2 Strong 4 Bullies
Council member calls on Cleveland mayor to donate protective gear due to ‘innocent slaughter’ of Ukrainians

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland council member Mike Polensek has formally requested the city’s mayor to find any available protective ballistics vests and helmets that could be donated to the people of Ukraine.

The city council’s safety committee chairman said the “innocent slaughter of men, women and children by the war criminal Putin” prompted him to put out a call for action from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

“We all need to do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine,” Polensek said.

Polensek said he would coordinate to have the gear picked up and shipped to the European country as the invasion from Russian troops continues.

“Time is of the essence,” the council member added. “These are innocent victims in a country that was attacked for no reason by a war criminal.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

