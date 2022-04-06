2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and first responders investigated a crash overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, but the driver already left the scene by the time emergency crews arrived.

The crash was reported on Gibson Avenue near East 103rd Street before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

19 News crews were on the scene while crash investigators surveyed damage to a utility pole and a parked car.

The driver fled on foot and there were no injuries reported.

