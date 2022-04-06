2 Strong 4 Bullies
FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus

The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is working with Canadian food and health agencies to investigate a multi-state outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from British Columbia.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, the FDA confirmed.

These states include:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Washington

The FDA says oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Food contaminated with norovirus may also look, smell and taste normal.

Norovirus can infect people of all ages, and the most common symptoms of infection are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache and body ache.

These symptoms will usually develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. People typically recover from norovirus in one to three days.

To protect yourself from norovirus infection, the FDA urges you to avoid eating raw oysters in any of the locations listed above. If you have any of the products, the agency recommends throwing them away or returning them to the distributor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

