Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Soon Giant Eagle customers in Cuyahoga County won’t have the option of paper or plastic.

The supermarket chain joins several others by no longer packing your groceries in blue plastic bags.

“I’m glad they’re doing it for the environment and I’m happy about that,” said Catherine McLaughlin of Cleveland.

Giant Eagle shopper Catherine McLaughlin is prepared for the change, that’s expected to come by the end of the month.

“I’ve already started collecting the... carry home bags,” said McLaughlin.

While McLaughlin is all for this change, Nancy Berry is not.

“I’m a little dishearten about it because I do enjoy the convenience of being able to bag my food... when you go shopping want to be able to have your food bagged up and not worry if you have a quarter or not to purchase a bag,” said Berry.

This single-use plastic bag ban will go into effect on April 22 which is Earth Day.

Giant Eagle will be giving away 100,000 free reusable bags to customers on that day.

You will also be able to purchase a reusable bag inside the store for 99 cents.

“What we want to do is to take the customers on this journey with us by first and foremost making reusable bags available to them,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Dan Donovan.

This isn’t the first time Giant Eagle is getting rid of the supermarket staple.

The grocery store chain got rid of plastic bags in January of 2020 but brought them back because of the pandemic.

Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan says the initial ban was successful and hopes things go even better this time around.

“In two short months we prevented approximately 20 million single-use grocery bags from entering our landfills and littering our communities,” said Donovan.

The next time you walk through the doors at Giant Eagle, don’t forget you’ll need a reusable bag.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.