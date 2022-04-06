Home Depot hiring more than 600 workers in Cleveland
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Home Depot is hiring more than 670 part-time and full-time positions to help with their busy spring season.
The positions include customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.
Positions vary by store.
Those interested in applying should click here.
According to a Home Deport representative, the majority of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Home Depot store.
