2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support

Frank Senn's wife was taken off life support the same day an apparent tornado damaged his property. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A man in Alabama came home to find his house severely damaged by a tornado after taking his wife off life support at the hospital earlier that day.

Frank Senn’s wife fell down the stairs and broke her neck two weeks ago, severing her spinal cord. Eventually, doctors told him there was nothing else they could do for his wife, and the decision was made to take her off life support Tuesday.

Senn said his wife has not yet passed away but will spend her remaining days off life support at a care facility.

“My world is gone,” Senn said.

Senn had been at a hospital in Birmingham for days staying by his wife’s side. Then he came home to find his property in Wetumpka destroyed.

Officials confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Wetumpka on Tuesday with a path of damage 11 miles long. Senn believes that tornado directly hit his property.

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County damaged by the storm.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The siding of his home has been damaged, and his barn, boat and Camaro were flattened by trees.

“The barn was a two-story barn from 1944, but it looks like a tornado took care of it,” Senn said, pointing to the roof of his barn now missing.

After facing the heartbreak of removing his wife from life support, Senn now faces another battle – cleaning up after the storm.

Senn’s family said it has been a really difficult time, and they are asking for prayers. If you would like to help him financially, you can send money to his Cash App account $rangerfarms.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Zachary Paulison, 22, is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed...
Man drives over 100 mph while drunk, killing 2 women, unborn child, police say
A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support