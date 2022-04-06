Murder suspect posts bail on separate charges and walks out of Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals are once again searching for accused murder suspect Cornell Gray after he was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail after being allowed to post bond.

Gray was apprehended by the Marshals in Texas back in February for the outstanding murder warrant.

According to court records, Gray was charged with having weapons under disability, and carrying concealed weapons, but there is no record of the murder charge.

Records show he subsequently posted a $2,500 personal bond on March 18 and was then released.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released a statement to 19 News:

“We are working with our law enforcement partners to ensure the community’s safety. We understand the seriousness of what is being reported and are investigating all of the facts and circumstances. We will ensure our processes are correct and our employees accountable.”

Gray is accused of shooting Marvin Keith to death in April of 2021 in the Garden Valley Housing Complex on the city’s East Side.

United States Marshall Pete Elliott said the Marshals and their partners will do everything they can to get Gray back in custody.

“We’re going after him. Right now, he’s on the run again. We’ve caught him once before down in Texas. He’s a murderer and he’s very violent,” he said.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering reward money for any information that leads to the arrest of Gray.

