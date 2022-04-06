2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system will continue to push through the area into late Wednesday.

Showers, and a few rumbles of thunder will be around through the early evening.

Winds will also start to pick up, gusting close to 30 MPH.

Showers will mainly end overnight, but a few spot showers cannot be ruled out Thursday morning.

A few showers will linger into early Thursday, with isolated shower chances through the day.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Colder air moves in with the next stronger front Friday, bringing more widespread rain chances.

Highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Rain could mix with a few wet snowflakes through early Saturday.

The soggy pattern continues through the first half of the weekend before we start to see slow clearing Sunday.

Highs both days will only be in the low to middle 40s.

A warmer trend looks to move in next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms on Friday, chill in the air for weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms on Friday, chill in the air for weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend