Northeast Ohio Weather: Soggy pattern continues; Cooler air moves in for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system will continue to push through the area into late Wednesday.

Showers, and a few rumbles of thunder will be around through the early evening.

Winds will also start to pick up, gusting close to 30 MPH.

Showers will mainly end overnight, but a few spot showers cannot be ruled out Thursday morning.

A few showers will linger into early Thursday, with isolated shower chances through the day.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Colder air moves in with the next stronger front Friday, bringing more widespread rain chances.

Highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Rain could mix with a few wet snowflakes through early Saturday.

The soggy pattern continues through the first half of the weekend before we start to see slow clearing Sunday.

Highs both days will only be in the low to middle 40s.

A warmer trend looks to move in next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.