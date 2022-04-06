2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban

(ohio.org)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of Ohio Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The legislation also requires that teaching about sexual orientation or gender identify must be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for children in fourth through twelfth grade. The proposal would also prohibit the teaching of “divisive or inherently racist concepts” including the academic theory known as critical race theory. The measure introduced Monday by GOP Reps. Jean Schmidt and Mike Loychik mirrors a recently passed Florida law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

