2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)(AP)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs has announced his sudden retirement with voting already underway in Ohio’s primary. The six-term congressman from Amish Country Wednesday declared himself a casualty of “the circus” over Ohio’s still-unresolved congressional map. Gibbs exits a primary race in northeast Ohio that, under temporary new maps, would have put him up against Trump-backed Republican Max Miller. Miller was initially recruited to defeat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a supporter of Trump’s impeachment. Gonzalez has since retired. Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight. Trump congratulated Gibbs on “a wonderful and accomplished career.”

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Mandel gives a response during Ohio's U.S. Senate...
FACT FOCUS: Josh Mandel Senate campaign ad scrutinized
Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban