Ohio troopers rescue dog from highway traffic (dash camera video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teamwork from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers resulted in the successful rescue of a dog who found itself lost on a busy highway.

Troopers from the Jackson Post in Southwest Ohio and other cautious motorists helped corral the dog on U.S. Route 35.

Dash camera video from the OSHP shows the rescue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the rescuers were eventually able to catch the dog and return the pet to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.