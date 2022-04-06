2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio troopers rescue dog from highway traffic (dash camera video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teamwork from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers resulted in the successful rescue of a dog who found itself lost on a busy highway.

Troopers from the Jackson Post in Southwest Ohio and other cautious motorists helped corral the dog on U.S. Route 35.

Dash camera video from the OSHP shows the rescue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the rescuers were eventually able to catch the dog and return the pet to its owner.

DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

