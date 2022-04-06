2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opinion: For the Guardians to thrive, finances must change

Team must spend more when window is open
19 News
19 News
By Mark Schwab
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians are never far away from angering their fanbase because of the payroll. I usually feel like that anger is not justified.

The club’s payroll has been increased when the team could win and then scaled back when they had to retool things. The team is usually good, they have made the playoffs a lot lately, and then even won the American League in 2016. While they have not won the World Series under the Dolan ownership, the team did not win it under Dick Jacobs either, yet Jacobs was never held to the standard that the Dolan’s have been when it comes to winning.

This year, for once, I do feel like the fan outrage is justified.

When the team hits the field for Opening Day in Kansas City they will have a payroll north of $50-million. With this pitching staff and a Ramirez-Reyes middle of the order, that just is not enough.

In years past when a core of young talent needed to be supplemented with veterans, the team has done it. This year, they just have not. They did try, they pursued trades for Atlanta’s Matt Olson and Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker. They came up short in those trade negotiations and those guys went sent elsewhere.

The Plan-B seems to be relying solely on young players to fill the holes. There is no problem with counting on young players to fill some holes, but a team with this pitching staff should not be counting on them to fill ALL the holes.

Pitching is the most valuable commodity in sports, other than a franchise quarterback in the NFL, and this team has loads of it. To not show more urgency to address the team’s short comings is just illogical. The line up is top-heavy, and they are one Reyes or Ramirez injury away from being really short in the run-producer department.

The Dolan’s have been looking for a minority owner to bring into the franchise. They had one before, John Sherman, and it worked well. The payroll soared well over $100-million dollars. Sherman sold his shares though and has since become the majority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

David Blitzer, a man with ownership ties to the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and NBA’s Philadelphia 76′ers, has reportedly expressed interest in not only becoming a minority owner of the Guardians, but also interest in becoming the majority owner. But those talks and interest may have cooled off.

The Dolan’s have always run the team in a manner that gave them a chance to win a championship when the window of contention is open. If legitimate expenditures to win cannot be made when the window is open, then they should consider selling the team.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother found dead in house fire, reports say
Shane Bieber
Overtime - 4/6/2022
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) walks off the field following an NFL...
Cleveland Browns’ Chase Winovich lets fans choose his new number
Daniyal Robinson
One-on-one with Daniyal Robsinson
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a spring...
Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber: “There is an excitement, a buzz” for Opening Day