Jose Ramirez rumors keep swirling with teams wanting Cleveland Guardians 3B
Now San Diego is calling, per report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians have not been able to get Jose Ramirez to agree to a contract extension, but if they wanted to find a team to trade him to, that would not be a problem.
Baseball Insider Hector Gomez reports that the Padres are the latest team to call the Guardians about Ramirez.
San Diego has a very good farm system and have a lot of premium talent that is already in the Major Leagues.
Normally that would be the kind of team you want to make a big trade with.
But for the Guardians, trading Ramirez would sink any chance of winning they have this season, and Ramirez is under team control through the 2023 season, so there is no reason to trade him now.
Toronto has also expressed interest in trading for Ramirez, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Some feel the Guardians will trade Ramirez if he does not agree to a contract extension.
