Jose Ramirez rumors keep swirling with teams wanting Cleveland Guardians 3B

The Guardians have not been able to get Jose Ramirez to agree to a contract extension, but if they wanted to find a team to trade him to, that would not be a problem.

Baseball Insider Hector Gomez reports that the Padres are the latest team to call the Guardians about Ramirez.

SOURCE: The #Padres are showing a lot of interest in making a trade with the #Guardians to get star 3B Jose Ramirez before the Opening Day's deadline.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 5, 2022

San Diego has a very good farm system and have a lot of premium talent that is already in the Major Leagues.

Normally that would be the kind of team you want to make a big trade with.

But for the Guardians, trading Ramirez would sink any chance of winning they have this season, and Ramirez is under team control through the 2023 season, so there is no reason to trade him now.

Toronto has also expressed interest in trading for Ramirez, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Blue Jays have spoken to Guardians about trade for José Ramírez, with idea of playing Ramírez at 2B, sources tell @TheAthletic. Other teams showing interest in Ramírez as well. Still unlikely Guardians will move him. Ramírez under club control for two more seasons, combined $24M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Some feel the Guardians will trade Ramirez if he does not agree to a contract extension.

