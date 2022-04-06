Reform begins: Applications open to join Cleveland’s Community Police Commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Issue 24 passed in November with more than 60% of the vote.

Opponents said it would make streets less safe. Supporters says it gives objective oversight to the Cleveland Police Department

Now, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is taking applications for a 13-person commission before council member like Brian Mooney votes on each members approval.

“What I would like to see are some people that are well-intentioned and open-minded people and the concern is you don’t want people who maybe just have an agenda,” said Mooney, who represents Ward 11 on Cleveland’s West side and says the commission will have great power. “It’s not just the power to review police, the power to subpoena, investigate and discipline but it also has the power to make policies.”

Cleveland is down 200 officers and some worry it will discourage officers from working in the city or others to retire or leave the department altogether.

“Initially, I was not in favor of 24,” said Mooney. “But it’s been voted on by the voters, so I think we got to diligently implement this and hope that the mayor recruits good people and hope for the best, and it can be real good for the community.”

The mayor will accept applications through April 30 for the new commission.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.