Report: Deshaun Watson must state sex history with the 18 therapists who support him, judge rules

HARRIS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Texas judge ruled that Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson must say whether or not he had sex with the 18 therapists who publicly supported his massage habits amid the lawsuits against him, USA Today reported.

Watson previously refused to answer questions regarding this.

The 26-year-old faces 22 civil lawsuits by 22 different women against Watson alleging sexual assault and harassment, according to court records.

Court records show these allegations against him stem from sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and 2021.

The lawsuits by the 22 women began in March 2021.

According to the USA Today report, attorneys sought to have Watson answer written ‘”requests for admission” about his sexual history with the 18 additional therapists as a part of the pretrial discovery process with the 22 lawsuits.

Watson’s attorney filed an objection to answering these questions, but the plaintiff’s attorney countered ,claiming it may show a pattern and motives for seeking massages by different female therapists, according to USA Today.

Two grand juries have declined to indict Watson following police investigations, but the civil procedures involving the quarterback and the women are still ongoing in Harris County, Texas.

The NFL has not yet decided if Watson will face suspensions and other penalties related to the allegations.

