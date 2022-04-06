Residents frustrated as trash continues to be illegally dumped in Ward 5 neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction items, dirty carpets, and old furniture are some of the many items being Illegally dumped in a Ward 5 neighborhood located on East 49th and Barkwill.

Elizabeth Harris is one of the residents that are upset.

“We do have outings in my backyard, you know parties and picnics for the grandkids & it’s horrible to even go up there,” Harris said.

19 News reached out to Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr, who told us he has sent a service ticket request for the area to be cleaned up.

Starr added that it’s a problem he’s working on every single day.

He’s also sent a statement to 19 News saying in part:

“I will continue to monitor the illegal dumping occurring in Ward 5. My goal is for us to come up with a solution to the removal in the city of Cleveland. I’ve been receiving daily calls and emails about illegal dumping, we are hiring council aid staff to help assist with unlawful dumping, which can help short term, but we have to change things up to solve illegal dumping in the long run.”

Ed McDonald is a community activist who told 19 News about this issue.

Right now, he says he’s working tirelessly to make sure something good happens for these blighted blocks.

“There’s a lot of us that feel like we have to fight daily and are willing to fight to make sure that these neighborhoods are cleaned up,” McDonald said.

Councilman Starr also added that he will be hosting community clean-up events in his ward on the 4th Saturday of every month.

