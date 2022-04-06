2 Strong 4 Bullies
Salvation Army holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic in East Cleveland

(AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)
(AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)(Michael Probst | AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in East Cleveland and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 8.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said they will be giving out first shots, second shots or boosters to any Cuyahoga County resident.

All three vaccines will be offered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

As a bonus, residents receiving their first shot will receive a $100 gift card.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encourages to register. Click here to reserve your spot.

The clinic will be held from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on April 8 at the Salvation Army of East Cleveland Corps, located at 1507 Doan Avenue.

