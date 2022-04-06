2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 adults, 3 kids hurt in Slavic Village fire, Cleveland firefighters say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Alice Avenue
Alice Avenue((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman said two adults and three children were transported to local hospitals with injuries suffered in the fire.

Crews responded to the home in the 7200 block of Alice Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Alice Avenue
Alice Avenue((Source: WOIO))

Lt. Norman said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

