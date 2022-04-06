2 adults, 3 kids hurt in Slavic Village fire, Cleveland firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Alice Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman said two adults and three children were transported to local hospitals with injuries suffered in the fire.

Happening now. 1330 hrs. #ClevelandFirefighters are on scene to battle a House fire. 7200 block of Alice ave. Victims injured. pic.twitter.com/3SqCLeKeWL — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) April 6, 2022

Crews responded to the home in the 7200 block of Alice Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Lt. Norman said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

