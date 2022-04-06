Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes that were inside nowhere to be found

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - “I was literally speechless then I just came entirely and wholly upset,” Jessica Brazile said.

Jessica Brazile was notified by Springfield Township police her stolen car was found.

She was relieved since she’s been without a vehicle since February. When she went to the tow yard to pick up her car, she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“The things they were using my car for and what they were doing to people I figured something bad must be going on,” Brazile said.

Brazile shared photos with 19 News of how her car was left. Inside, her back seat and middle console were ripped out, trash and filth were everywhere, jumper cable clips without the cables, and tools likely used by a mechanic.

However, what wasn’t in the car were her father’s ashes. Something she left in her car to be a reminder of protection.

“I dug through all that stuff and I just knew I was going to see him again and it just wasn’t there,” Brazile said.

Shortly after getting her car back, Brazile was watching a 19 News story about a suspected catalytic converter thief in Akron.

“I’m like, ‘That’s my car!’” Brazile said.

The suspected thief was driving her car around and pictures from the Akron Police Department likely prove it.

“You can see in the picture where the bumper was different it was a navy blue and the front hood was a royal blue,” Brazile said.

There was another clue linking her car to this alleged crime.

“On the inside I recognized the little mechanic jumpsuit work suit, those onesies that guys wear, it was in the car as well,” Brazile said.

While she does have her car back, she desperately wants her prized possession back. She won’t be able to put her mind at ease until she does.

“I feel so badly about losing my dad like that and I just feel like they just took him and dumped him and did not care,” Brazile.

Akron Police told 19 News they’re still investigating to confirm that was Brazile’s car being used by that suspect. When 19 News stopped by the tow yard, an employee said he also recognized the car in those photos as the one in his lot.

