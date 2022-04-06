Missing 15-year-olds found in Euclid by US Marshals
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy missing since March 17 were located safe in Euclid Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals, said Parma police officers.
Parma Police said Hailey Sboukis, of Parma, and her boyfriend, Malik Robertson, of Cleveland, left together.
Sboukis was last seen at her State Road home in the late evening of March 17.
Robertson was reported missing to Cleveland police by his family.
Sboukis reportedly told friends she and Robertson are running away together to either Toledo or West Virginia, according to police.
