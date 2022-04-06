2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 15-year-olds found in Euclid by US Marshals

Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson (Source: Parma police)
Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson (Source: Parma police)(Parma Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy missing since March 17 were located safe in Euclid Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals, said Parma police officers.

***UPDATE ON MISSING JUVENILES*** The previously entered missing juveniles, Hailey Sboukis, age 15, and Malik Robertson, age 15, have been located in Euclid by the US Marshals.

Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Parma Police said Hailey Sboukis, of Parma, and her boyfriend, Malik Robertson, of Cleveland, left together.

Sboukis was last seen at her State Road home in the late evening of March 17.

Robertson was reported missing to Cleveland police by his family.

Hailey Sboukis
Hailey Sboukis(Parma Police)
Malik Robertson
Malik Robertson(Parma Police)

Sboukis reportedly told friends she and Robertson are running away together to either Toledo or West Virginia, according to police.

Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson
Hailey Sboukis and Malik Robertson(Parma Police)

