2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house

Police arrested the suspect on several charges, and following the incident, Amazon said he no longer delivers for the company. (WSOC, DOORBELL VIDEO, CNN)
By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - An Amazon worker arrested after allegedly pushing his way into a woman’s home and locking the door behind him no longer delivers for the company, according to a statement.

A delivery person in an Amazon vest can be seen on video Monday walking up to a woman’s house in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ringing the doorbell. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah McCall, and Amazon confirmed he worked delivering packages for the company.

But in this case, McCall wasn’t carrying a package. When the homeowner answered the door, he asked if she had a package she wasn’t supposed to get. She said no and closed the door.

Video then shows McCall go around the side and peer back around toward the house. He came back to the door a few minutes later and asked again about a package.

The woman says McCall then pushed his way inside her home and locked the door. She panicked, but she wasn’t alone. Her dog, Conway, came to the rescue. She told Conway to sic McCall, and the dog lunged for him.

Obviously scared, the suspect fumbled and unlocked the door. The woman pushed him back out of her house and locked the door behind him.

Melvin McCoy lives next door. He didn’t hear any commotion but claims he saw McCall walking the neighborhood and following the victim.

“Why would you be so bold to do it in daylight?” McCoy said. “She walks her dog every day around the same time... and here he come, back behind her. So, basically, he targeted her, but he targeted the wrong one, though.”

Police say McCall led them on a chase that ended in Huntersville. He was found in the same clothes as seen in video from the victim, but he was longer wearing the Amazon vest. The victim says police took her to the scene to identify the suspect.

Authorities charged McCall with breaking and/or entering, eluding arrest and resisting an officer.

Amazon said in a statement that he no longer delivers for the company.

“The safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and we’re thankful the customer is safe. This incident does not represent the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes stretch of Medina County roadway
19 News
Chick-fil-A customers camp out overnight to be 1st in line at new Crocker Park location
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
A new race series is coming to Cleveland starting in April to encourage people to exercise and...
Cleveland Metroparks launches new race series presented by CrossCountry Mortgage
Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée, says she will fight an Istanbul court's decision to...
Khashoggi's fiancee on fighting alone