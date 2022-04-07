2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a scene involving two underage shooting victims near a Cleveland apartment complex on Thursday.

The shooting victims were found at around noon at the Brooklyner Bay Complex on Forestdale Avenue near Pearl Road.

According to a Cleveland EMS captain, the two male victims were both rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

One boy was in serious condition at the time of being transported and the other was in stable condition, Cleveland EMS said.

Two juveniles shot, according to EMS, Brooklyner Apartments.

Forestdale Avenue, just off Pearl, southwest side of city.

One serious. ⁦@cleveland19news⁩ pic.twitter.com/oHc7JmE5Zg — Brian Duffy (@brianduffy19) April 7, 2022

Family members tell 19 News that the boys were shot while sitting in the SUV on West 25th Street, in front of Riverside Cemetary when someone shot them and they then drove to the apartment complex.

The Grandfather of one of the victim’s came to the complex hoping to find some answers.

“He got shot in the arm and the back so they are making sure that there is no internal bleeding,” the Grandfather said, “This is new to us, we just heard, they called us and we went to the hospital, he’s doing okay.”

19 News crews on the scene noticed most of the police investigation work taking place outside of the apartment complex and in a red SUV.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

