2 critically injured in crash involving RTA bus near Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are in critical condition following a crash between a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus and a car Wednesday night.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pearl Road and Wildlife Way near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

According to Cleveland EMS, a man and woman were taken to MetroHealth Hospital both were occupants of the car.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.