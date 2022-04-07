Chess team from CMSD’s John Marshall School leaves for national championship (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents and community members gathered early Thursday morning as the chess team from Cleveland’s John Marshall School departed for the national championship in Tennessee.

The sendoff celebration was full of signs, cheers, and even a drumline for the students outside of the school located on West 140th Street.

Drum line out here to send off the chess team! pic.twitter.com/iPfBGQtYh5 — teach change (@Sarakidner) April 7, 2022

The 2022 National High School Championships will take place over the weekend, beginning April 8, in Memphis, Tenn.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.