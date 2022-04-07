Chick-fil-A customers camp out overnight to be 1st in line at new Crocker Park location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars lined up well in advance for the 6:30 a.m. grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A location at Crocker Park, but two friends showed how dedicated they were to the fast-food chain.

The two men said they arrived at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night after forming a plan earlier in the week and spent the night in lawn chairs camped out in front of the newest location so they could be first in line.

“We really wanted to be the first ones here,” one of the men told 19 News reporter Vic Gideon.

Temperatures overnight were near 40 degrees.

“A warm chicken biscuit sure sounds nice,” the other man said.

The Crocker Park location is in The Promenade at 30115 Detroit Road.

“Not only is their food great, but they have a proven track record of bringing in new jobs, offering growth opportunities to their staff, and giving back to the local community,” Lidia Richani, executive vice president of leasing at Stark Enterprises, said.

Full breakfast, lunch, and dinner options will be served.

