Cleveland Browns’ Chase Winovich lets fans choose his new number

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced April 6 that newly-acquired defensive end Chase Winovich will don No. 69 for his first season with the team after support from fans.

Winovich, a third-round draft pick in 2019, spent the last three seasons as a member of the New England Patriots before Cleveland traded for him back in March.

The No. 50 Winovich wore in New England is currently worn by linebacker Jacob Phillips.

In an attempt to connect with his new community, Winovich took to social media, asking fans to weigh in on what his new number should be in a poll.

The poll he created received nearly 50,000 votes, with over 35,000 people supporting his new number.

As a gesture of love and respect towards the fine ppl of Ohio, Ohioans please take this moment to decide my number for this upcoming season: — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 19, 2022

Winovich doubled down and welcomed the opinions from the fans.

Which Solana NFT’s we feelin?? pic.twitter.com/8A3Taae30N — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 23, 2022

The Browns also embraced the voices of their fanbase, making Winovich’s new number official on Twitter.

During the 45 games he played in Foxboro, Winovich accumulated 75 total tackles while adding two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Browns’ trade for Winovich was the second move the team made during the 2022 off-season, which came shortly after trading with the Dallas Cowboys to get four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Browns will be back in Berea for off-season workouts starting April 19.

